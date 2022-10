epa10235391 People survey the damage caused by the overflow of the Los Patos stream, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, 10 October 2022. At least 36 people lost their lives due to the landslide on Saturday in the town of Tejerías, in central Venezuela, while another 56 citizens are still missing, according to the information offered by the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez