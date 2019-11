epa08019020 People gather around the road that was destroyed by heavy rain near Kapenguria, West Pokot County in northwestern Kenya, 23 November 2019. Local media reported that at least 24 people have been killed by landslide that hit Nyarkulian and Parua villages in West Pokot on the night of 22 November. The main road has been destroyed, making it impossible to reach the affected areas. More casualties are feared, the report says quoting a local chief. EPA-EFE/STR