22.06.2022 An employee installs a sign reading "Donetsk People's Republic Square" in front of the United States embassy in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow city authorities said on June 22 that they have changed the official address of the US embassy building in the Russian capital to one named after Donetsk People's Republic Square that was assigned to a previously unnamed open area at the intersection of Bolshoi Devyatinsky Lane and Konyushkovskaya Street in front of the embassy's main entrance.,Image: 701894800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia