epa09954344 (L-R) Finland's Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden's Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff attend a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2022. Finland and Sweden are applying for NATO membership as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move would bring the expansion of the Western military alliance to 32 member countries. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL