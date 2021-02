Analiza INSP: Tulpina britanică circulă în jumătate din județe: „Există o probabilitate mare de a cuprinde întreg teritoriul României”

epa09007535 A nurse organizes covid-19 tests in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 February 2021. Argentina is on its way this Friday to exceed 50,000 deaths from covid-19, a disease that has already infected more than two million people throughout the country since the beginning of the pandemic, almost a year ago, while the vaccination of the population with the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine is advancing slowly. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estévez