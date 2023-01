epaselect epa10405308 Czech Republic's presidential candidate Petr Pavel, former chairman of the NATO Military Committee and former Chief of General Staff of the Czech Army speaks to journalists during the first round of the Czech presidential elections at his election headquartes in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 January 2023. According to exit polls from more than 99.81 per cent of polling stations, former chairman of the NATO Military Committee and former chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army Petr Pavel has won 35.38 per cent of the votes compared to 35.02 per cent won by his opponent, former Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The second round is scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER