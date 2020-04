epa08358914 A member of the medical team collects samples of Covid19 at a drive-through testing centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 April 2020. The United Arab Emirates set up 13 new drive-through Covid-19 testing centers capable of carrying an average of 500 tests per day in each center. The Ministry of Health in UAE said 648,195 tests of covid-19 coronavirus were conducted till 11 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED