epa09348037 Residential houses and cars collapsed near a gravel pit in Erftstadt Blessem, Germany, 16 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars causing several dozens deaths. The Bad Neuenahr Ahrweiler and Euskirchen areas were particularly hard hit, according to the police. Some of the dead have not yet been recovered, and people are still missing. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH