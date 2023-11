Illustration picture shows a truck with container during the launch of the 'Port Security Corps' (Havenbeveiligingskorps - Corps de securisation portuaire) of the Scheepvaartpolitie - Police de la Navigation - Maritime Police, in Antwerp, Monday 08 May 2023. The Federal Police will start recruiting for the new Port Security Corps. The establishment of this force is part of the reinforcement of the Maritime Police in Antwerp in the context of the fight against organized drug crime / Profimedia Images