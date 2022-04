Kateryna Prokopenko, wife of Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov regiment, right, and Yulia Fedosiuk, wife of Arseny Fedosiuk, another member of Azov regiment show photos on their phones of their husbands during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Friday, April 29, 2022. Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces.,Image: 687380174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia