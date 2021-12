Aproximativ 150 de persoane, blocate pe acoperișul World Trade Center din Hong Kong, din cauza unui incendiu

A fire truck is seen parked next to the World Trade Center in Causeway Bay, December 15, 2021, in Hong Kong. A fire broke out in the World Trade Center, a shopping center in the busy causeway bay district, trapping over 300 people according to the authorities. Hong Kong Fire, Hong Kong - 15 Dec 2021,Image: 648056951, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia