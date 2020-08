Specialist în fostul spațiu sovietic, despre strategia lui Lukașenko: „Belarusul a fost transformat într-o uriașă cazarmă. Zeci de mii de oameni antrenați să bată alte sute de mii, care vor schimbare”

6305291 11.08.2020 Belarusian law enforcement officers stand guard are pictured during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Long-time leader Lukashenko won the Belarus presidential elections by a landslide with about 80 percent of the votes. The opposition does not recognize the results questioning the transparency in the counting process.,Image: 551529242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no