epa10256935 A volunteer cooks hot food which they distribute to Ukrainians in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Between 300 and 400 people come to receive a hot meal every day, violunteer working at the site said. Ukraine is forced to do cyclic power cutoffs to reduce the power grid load due to about 40 percent of the total infrastructure of Ukraine was seriously damaged as a result of the Russian attacks, the Advisor to the Minister for Energy Affairs Oleksander Kharchenko announced during the national telethon. The repair work continues but we should expect that we will have not only emergency shutdowns but also planned shutdowns, Kharchenko said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Ukrainian woman cooks a dinner using a tourist's primus stove during a planned electric shutdown in Kyiv, Ukraine, 20 October 2022 amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO