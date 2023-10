SDEROT, Oct. 14, 2023 -- This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows an Israeli soldier and an armored vehicle deployed near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday ordered residents of populous Gaza City to evacuate southward in 24 hours. Following the call, which drew wide condemnation, the IDF revealed it had launched ground "localized raids" into the besieged Palestinian enclave / Profimedia Images