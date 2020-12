epa02999609 (FILE) A file photo dated 10 FEbruary 2011, shows a closed gate in front of the Giza Pyramids plateau on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. According to a statement by Egypt's Antiquities Authority on 10 November, the pyramid of Khufu, the largest of the Great Pyramids of Giza, will be closed from 10 November evening till 12 November morning for maintenance. The closure is coinciding with conflicting local media reports that some groups are trying to hold rituals at the site on 11 November. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI