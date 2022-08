epaselect epa10131470 A general view at the scene of an attack at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 21 August 2022. According to Somalia security officials, at least 10 people were killed in the attack reportedly carried out by al-Shabab militants starting on 19 August. The attack involved explosions outside the hotel and gunfire. Somali police chief announced on 21 August that 30-hour-long siege ended adding that security forces rescued 106 people including women and children. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME