Police officers are seen near a barricading incident site in Nakano City, Nagano Prefecture on May 26, 2023. Nagano prefectural police on the same day early morning detained Aoki who barricaded himself inside a house in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, after allegedly killing two male police officers and a woman on the previous day. Another woman, the fourth victim, was confirmed dead on the same day morning. Aoki reportedly came out of the house on his own a little after 4:30 a.m. same day, and the police transported him to Nakano Police Station in a police vehicle. Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. previous day from a passerby who said a man had stabbed a woman. When police arrived at the scene, a man reportedly fired a hunting gun-like weapon, then barricade himself in a nearby house.