epa04834775 Albanian Muslims pray at the Dine Hoxha mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Tirana, Albania, 07 July 2015. Most Muslims around the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, celebrated with prayers, readings from the Koran and gatherings with family and friends, as they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual relations from dawn till dusk. EPA/STR