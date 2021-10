epa04269382 A motorist and passenger push a car through floodwater after heavy floods hit the Black Sea city of Dobrich, June 20, 2014. The eastern part of Bulgaria was hit by torrential rains and heavy floods in the late afternoon on June 19, 2014, leaving at least 10 people killed in the city Varna and two people in the town of Dobrich. The flood wave caused cut of the electricity in the neighborhood, many houses were flooded and destroyed, the roads were blocked, many cars were smashed, and state of emergency was declared in the suburb. EPA/STR