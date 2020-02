epa08242458 A view of the stopped train at the Brenner railway station at the border between Tyrol, Austria, and South Tyrol, Italy, seen from the Austria side on 23 February 2020. According to reports on 23 February 2020, the train travelling from Venice, Italy was stopped by Austrian authorities at the border at the Brenner pass, after two passengers with a fever were suspected of being infected with coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease, they have since tested negative. Austria shortly suspended all the train traffic from Italy, where already three people have died and more than 130 are infected with coronavirus, but lifted it after a few hours. EPA-EFE/Johann Groder