epa09608752 Travelers look at a flight information notice board at Cape Town International Airport as restrictions on international flights take effect, Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2021. South Africa's foreign ministry has complained it is being punished when it should have been applauded for discovering Omicron. The European Union and countries such as Japan and Israel moved to ban travelers from southern Africa following the discovery of the highly mutated COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529/Omicron. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA