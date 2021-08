epa03938269 (FILE) A file photo dated 02 March 2012 showing steam and fumes emerging from the brown coal-fired power plant Niederaussem operated by RWE near Bergheim, Germany. The level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere rose at a faster rate in 2012 than during the previous year, indicating an accelerating trend that is contributing to climate change, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said 06 November 2013. The data was published a week before the United Nations' annual Climate Change Conference, which this year takes place in Warsaw. The Geneva-based UN agency also said that the total concentration of greenhouse gases - including CO2, methane and nitrous oxide - rose to a new record last year. The increase of CO2 concentration last year was faster than the average rate over the past 10 years, the UN agency said in its annual greenhouse gas report. EPA/OLIVER BERG