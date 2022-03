epa09420124 A plane of Polish airlines LOT (Embraer 195, Tail number SP-LNL) with evacuated refugees from Afghanistan lands at the Okecie airport in Warsaw, August 19, 2021. The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michal Dworczyk, announced the creation of an air bridge between Kabul and Warsaw. Military planes fly between Uzbekistan and Kabul, while evacuated refugees from Uzbekistan to Warsaw are transported by civilian planes. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT