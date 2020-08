epaselect epa08584064 Medics shift an injured person from Najjar Hospital to another hospital in Al-Hamra area in Beirut after Port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. According to media reports citing official sources at least 40 people were killed and 2,500 injured in the explosion which also caused severe damage, while its cause is not yet known. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER