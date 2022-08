(L-R) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron arrive for their meeting at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 28 June 2022. Germany is hosting the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 26 to 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL