Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February2022. International efforts to defuse the standoff over Ukraine intensified with French President Emmanuel Macron holding talks in Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington to coordinate policies as fears of a Russian invasion mount. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP OUT