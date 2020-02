epa08200773 A citizen bows in front of a makeshift memorial, to pay tribute to Dr. Li Wenliang at Li's hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, 07 February 2020. Li, regarded a whistleblower on the pneumonia outbreak, died of the novel coronavirus on late 07 February. Li was one of the first to raise concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, before contracting the infection himself. The virus has killed so far at least 638 people and over 31,000 others were confirmed infected, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/SHI ZHI CHINA OUT