A suspected COVID-19 patient receives oxygen supply at a Sikh shrine, or gurdwara, where oxygen is made available for free by various Sikh religious organizations in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. The country has reported a record number of 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. EPA-EFE/,Image: 608898006, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia