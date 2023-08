Brightwell Manor in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell cum Sotwell nestled between Wallingford and Didcot. The former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking planning permission for a pool on the grounds of his Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor. Last month, an application was made to the local council for the development of a large swimming pool but his plans could face a hurdle early on because the home is located within a site of considerable archaeological interest. Boris Johnson's plans for a new swimming pool at his Ł3.8m Brightwell Manor country home could be thwarted by a nearby archaeological site, Brightwell cum Sotwell, Oxfordshire, UK - 16 Jul 2023,Image: 789470664, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no