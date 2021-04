epaselect epa08444923 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a black face mask, gestures as he leaves the Palacio da Alvorada presidential residence in Brasilia, Brazil, 26 May 2020. Brazilian media announced that due to lack of security, they will no longer cover Bolsonaro during his meetings with followers and his usual daily statements at the Palacio da Alvorada. In a letter to the Minister of Institutional Security, Rede Globo, the country's main media conglomerate, said that the professionals who cover at the palace suffer 'insults and screams' from 'militants' of the president and there are no 'security conditions for journalistic work'. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES