Ca un om să fie socotit în mod cert infectat cu COVID în spital, la noi e nevoie să treacă 14 zile de la internare, în timp ce în Anglia, doar 7 zile

December 3, 2020, Bochnia, Poland: A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) operates a medical equipment inside the Intensive Care Unit at the Bochnia Hospital..The Central Eastern European country has the European Union's lowest coronavirus testing rate and the highest proportion of positive test results. Poland has exceeded 1 million infections and today recorded 620 new COVID-19 related deaths. (Credit Image: © Omar Marques/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)