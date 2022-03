epa08397791 Waiters prepare a symbolic summer cafe organized by small business owners to service of people in front of the Presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 May 2020, as their protest against quarantine restrictions and for equal rules for all. Protesters demand to allow small businesses to work during quarantine with observance of all sanitary rules, so as not to loose the business and to sustain the financial needs of their workers. Countries around the world take measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO