epaselect epa08465967 Women with facial masks walk on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 June 2020. Brazil is close to overtaking Italy and becoming the third country in the world with the most deaths from COVID-19 after reaching more than 32,500 deceases to date, at a time when several states in the country have begun their de-escalation despite the still growing trend of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira