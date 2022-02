epa09754116 Supporters of the truckers around the Parliament hill prepare free food as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Canada, 13 February 2022. Truckers continue their protest against the mandate by the Canadian government for mandatory vaccines against COVID-19 to be able to return to Canada. A state of emergency was declared in the city of Ottawa on 06 February 2022 and policemen from Ottawa city, Ontario, and the Federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are deployed. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM