Civilians board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 19, 2021. U.S. soldiers are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. Photo by /U.S. Air Force/UPI,Image: 628194285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia