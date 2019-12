epa08086903 Boeing, NASA, and U.S. Army personnel work around the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft shortly after it landed in White Sands, New Mexico, USA, 22 December 2019. The landing completes an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for the company that still meets several mission objectives for NASA's Commercial Crew program. The Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. 20 December from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission is the first US orbital space capsule to land on American soil rather than in an ocean. EPA-EFE/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: BILL INGALLS / NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES