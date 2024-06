05 June 2024, US, Cape Canaveral: The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on top of the ULA Atlas V rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at the Kennedy Space Center. The Starliner first manned Crew Flight Test suffered a series of delays finally lifting off with the first crew of astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station. Photo: Joel Kowsky/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa