epa07694645 Captagon pills are arranged for presentation during a press conference at the Greek Financial Crimes Unit (SDOE) headquarters in Athens, 04 July 2019. More than five tones of the drug also known as the 'Jihadist drug' were seized last week in the port of Piraeus during a joint operation of the Greek Police, Coastguard and Financial Crimes Unit. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS