Ce au discutat Vladimir Putin și Alexandr Lukașenko la întâlnirea de la Soci

epa09233578 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, 28 May 2021. This is the third meeting in a year between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, but the first after the aggravation of relations between Belarus and the EU due to the situation with the Ryanair flight. EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL