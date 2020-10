epa08616184 (FILE) - The Turkish drilling vessel Fatih waits on the shores of Istanbul's Marmara sea in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 April 2020 (reissued 21 August 2020). Turkish Preisdent Erdogan on 21 August 2020 announced that Turkey discovered the biggest natural gas field in Turkish history in the Black Sea. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN