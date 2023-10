People line up to fill boxes with clean water from a dispenser as water shortage happens following the suspension of water flow from Israel to Gaza, in Jabalia camp, Gaza on October 10, 2023. Israeli air strikes hammered Gaza on Tuesday, razing entire districts and filling morgues with dead Palestinians as Israel took revenge for the Hamas assaults that have triggered some of the worst blood-letting in 75 years of conflict. Photo by Ramez Habboub/ABACAPRESS.COM