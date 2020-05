epa08429786 Air staff wearing protective face mask walk at an arrivals area of the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, 18 May 2020. Czech Airlines resumed operations from Vaclav Havel Airport Prague from 18 May with regular flights from Prague to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and Stockholm after more than two months. Next service will continue in next days. So far, three another carriers are flying to Prague: KLM, Belavia and Bulgaria Air. Prague airport operations have fallen significantly due to the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus but airport was never closed. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK