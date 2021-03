epa09024599 People wearing protective face mask walk in a park at sunset in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 February 2021. The Czech Republic has seen a increasing trend in new SARS-CoV-2 infections and country has Europe's highest infection rate with new positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in 14 days, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK