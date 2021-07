epa08705014 A medical worker wearing a full protective outfit swabs the throat of a journalist during a COVID-19 disease test at a hotel in Beijing, China, 29 September 2020. Media members accepted the COVID-19 test one day ahead of going to report on the flower-basket-laying ceremony for the monument to the people's heroes ahead of Chinese National Day which will fall on 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG