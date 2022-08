Mack Rutherford at JFK airport, New York, United States. August 16 2022. Mack is aiming to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world. See SWNS story SWMRflight. A 16-year-old who set off five months ago to try to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo is currently in New York and set to finish his mission next week. Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian flyer who at 15 was the youngest pilot in the world, launched from Sofia in Bulgaria on March 23, 2022, and is set to return to his starting point next Wednesday [24]. He is currently in New York, setting off from JFK Airport tomorrow [16] morning and will land in the UK at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, next Monday [22] as part of the final days of his trip. His mission has come in an attempt to beat the record set by his sister Zara who became the youngest woman to fly around the world in January this year, giving Mack an additional spur.,Image: 714683593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no