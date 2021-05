(210515) -- BEIJING, May 15, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The graphic simulated image taken on May 15, 2021 shows China's probe landing on Mars. The lander carrying China's first Mars rover has touched down on the red planet, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) confirmed on Saturday morning. It is the first time China has landed a probe on a planet other than Earth.,Image: 610885084, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia