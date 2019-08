epa07779746 Protesters holding umbrellas march in an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 18 August 2019. According to the organiser's estimate, 1.7 million people took part at the Victoria Park rally, although according to the police the number was much lower. Hong Kong had another weekend of protests demanding the full withdrawal of a now-suspended extradition bill as well as the appointment of a judge-led independent inquiry into police use of force on protesters since June. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY