Ciclonul Batsirai a lovit insula Madagascar. Un oraș a fost distrus aproape complet

epa09724777 A handout satellite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Cyclone Batsirai, 02 February 2022 (issued 03 February 2022). Just two weeks after being hit by flooding rain from tropical storm Ana, Madagascar is bracing for the arrival of another dangerous cyclone. According to NASA, around the time this image was acquired, Batsirai had sustained winds of 235kph. Forecasts from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) suggest the cyclone is likely to make landfall in Madagascar late on 04 February. EPA-EFE/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES