România a intrat în „scenariul 3”. Cine este considerat contact apropiat

March 12, 2020, Tehran, Iran: Medics and nurses wearing masks and hazmat suits treat patients infected with the new coronavirus COVID-19, at Sina hospital in southern Tehran, Iran. According to the last report by the Ministry of Health, 10,075 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus and 429 people have died in Iran. The outbreak has infected a host of senior officials, politicians, clerics and members of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after China, South Korea, and Italy. At least seven officials and politicians have died since Feb. 19, when Iran announced first infections and two deaths from the virus. IranÕs clerical rulers have been struggling to contain the spread of the virus, despite the closure of schools and universities and the suspension of religious, cultural and sports events across the country. Iranian officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home. (Credit Image: © Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Wire)