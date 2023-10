The winner of the 2023 Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel American economist Claudia Goldin is seen on a display during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 9, 2023. The Nobel Economics Prize was awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin for helping understand women's opportunities in the labour market.,Image: 812245923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no